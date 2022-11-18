DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Short Interest Update

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.64. 2,162,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,683. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 207.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 297.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 333.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

