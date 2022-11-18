Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $179.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.09. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

