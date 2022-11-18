Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $214.00 at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. TD Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

FANG stock traded down $9.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,480. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

