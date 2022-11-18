DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($17.53) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.40) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.73) target price on DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ETR DIC traded up €0.07 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching €7.76 ($8.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.26 million and a PE ratio of 18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.88 and a 200 day moving average of €10.16. DIC Asset has a one year low of €6.51 ($6.71) and a one year high of €16.19 ($16.69).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

