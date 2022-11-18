Dietrich John Pauls Purchases 20,000 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) CEO Dietrich John Pauls acquired 20,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,522.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DMAC opened at $1.18 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

