Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Short Interest Update

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.29. 1,982,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average is $120.29.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.