Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,271 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,467 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 663,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 433,056 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,951,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 330,604 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,158. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

