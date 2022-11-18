Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Trimmed by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.0% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 43,808 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,062,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 387,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. 6,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,866. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.