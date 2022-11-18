Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.17

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.17 and traded as high as $83.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $81.50, with a volume of 608,330 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 13.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 168.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 175.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,602,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

