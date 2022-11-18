DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,920,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 29,860,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,243,000 after buying an additional 1,380,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,894,000 after buying an additional 401,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DISH Network by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after acquiring an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DISH Network Trading Down 2.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DISH Network to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of DISH opened at $15.39 on Friday. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.81.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.