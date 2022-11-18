Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $460.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.38.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $366.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.49 and a 200-day moving average of $364.12. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $93,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after acquiring an additional 231,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after acquiring an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $64,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

