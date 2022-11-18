Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,382,961 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.