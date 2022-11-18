Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,789. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

