Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,884,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,633,000 after acquiring an additional 112,515 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,023,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 342,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,354,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,273,000 after buying an additional 173,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 10,051,929 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

