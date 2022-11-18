Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,125 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks by 65.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Starbucks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.56. 118,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,202,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.