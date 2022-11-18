Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $49.87 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 18.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $48.07. 292,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,265,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

