Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.01. 35,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.49 and its 200-day moving average is $215.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

