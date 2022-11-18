Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 8,138 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $178.67. 57,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.76. The firm has a market cap of $154.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.