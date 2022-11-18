Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,300 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.35. 76,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $398.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

