DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $43,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $250,213.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,939.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $43,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,192 shares of company stock worth $1,475,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 36,495 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.46.

DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.21. 930,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,738. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

