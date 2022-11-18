Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,598. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NOW opened at $402.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $687.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 404.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.99.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.