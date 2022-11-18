Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 229.5% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 341,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 383,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,627,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

