Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,293,871 shares of company stock valued at $210,016,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

