Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 46.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $381.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.33 and its 200 day moving average is $410.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

