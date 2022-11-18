Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 12.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.31. 4,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,808. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

