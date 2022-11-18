DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 70,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,437,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

DraftKings Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DraftKings

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 36.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in DraftKings by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 40,823 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

