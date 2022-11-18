Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Dragonfly Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DFLI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,744. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $27.95.
