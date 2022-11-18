Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.24

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.24 and traded as low as C$11.69. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$11.78, with a volume of 452,456 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$15.25 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.23. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

