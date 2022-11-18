Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dril-Quip Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DRQ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 1,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,966. The firm has a market cap of $881.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $41.23.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $36,327.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,123.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $36,327.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,123.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $48,151.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,451 shares of company stock valued at $678,412. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $1,322,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $299,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 100.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.