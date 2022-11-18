Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

