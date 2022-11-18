Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Shares Down 6.6%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 29,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,586,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

