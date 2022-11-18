Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen Sells 674 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $50,084.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,119.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Duolingo Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DUOL opened at $69.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $31,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Duolingo by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

