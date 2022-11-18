Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) SVP Natalie Glance Sells 1,213 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $90,138.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DUOL stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $139.12.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
