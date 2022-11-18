DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

