Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Lowered to $120.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

DY stock opened at $104.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,659,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Dycom Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

