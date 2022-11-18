E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.78

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.78 ($9.05) and traded as high as €9.07 ($9.35). E.On shares last traded at €8.96 ($9.24), with a volume of 5,694,759 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on EOAN. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.76) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.10) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.89) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.34) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.82) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

