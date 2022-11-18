Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 3,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,587. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

