Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EBMT stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $18.55. 3,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $24.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 45.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter worth about $1,834,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter worth about $1,474,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

