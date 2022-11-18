Eagle Health Investments LP Boosts Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861,600 shares during the period. Cano Health accounts for approximately 3.9% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.79% of Cano Health worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CANO. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cano Health by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Cano Health stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.71. 226,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,464,442. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $826.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cano Health Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on CANO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

