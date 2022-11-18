Eagle Health Investments LP Boosts Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861,600 shares during the period. Cano Health accounts for approximately 3.9% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.79% of Cano Health worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CANO. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cano Health by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.
Cano Health Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of Cano Health stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.71. 226,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,464,442. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $826.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cano Health Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.