Eagle Health Investments LP Purchases 200,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,214,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies makes up 2.3% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $32.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

