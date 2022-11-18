Eagle Health Investments LP Takes $21.96 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,959,000. Illumina makes up approximately 5.1% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Illumina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 13,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

Illumina stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,698. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

