Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,167,213 shares in the company, valued at $115,601,211.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,264.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,845,690 shares of company stock valued at $99,905,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 357,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the period. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,087,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 132.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 222,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 126,868 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

