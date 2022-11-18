Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 579,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 361,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

