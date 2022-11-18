Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
