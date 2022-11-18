Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.67.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

ETN opened at $162.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.73. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $174.90.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.