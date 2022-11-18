Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 12,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,134. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
