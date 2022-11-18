Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 12,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,134. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETX. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 19.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 44.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 144,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

