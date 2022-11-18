eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,552 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in eBay by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in eBay by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

