eCash (XEC) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $550.81 million and $5.20 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,853.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00621294 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00231684 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059501 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000669 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,228,248,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
