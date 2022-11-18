eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last week, eCash has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $553.91 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,765.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00623621 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00231888 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00059973 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000671 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,228,610,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.