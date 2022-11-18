Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) PT Raised to $12.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

EDAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $54,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $392,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 136.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

