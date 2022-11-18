Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EDIT. Bank of America initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.42.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $10.68. 44,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. Analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 45.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 313,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.